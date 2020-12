You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control



Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 12 hours ago All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing on Christmas



Prime Minister Boris Johnson and England's chief medical officer Chris Whittyask people to β€œthink hard” before meeting family and friends over the festiveperiod. Mr Johnson suggested people should.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:03 Published 4 days ago Boris Johnson praises OECD for promoting free trade at 60th anniversary meeting



The PM speaks at Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development 60thanniversary, the international body set up to rebuild European economies afterthe Second World War. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 6 days ago