Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keep your loved ones safe from covid over Christmas and the new year, urges council leader

Brighton and Hove News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Protect your loved ones from the coronavirus over Christmas and the new year, council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty said this evening (Sunday 20 December). Councillor Mac Cafferty was speaking after the government announcement yesterday that Brighton and Hove would remain in tier 2. Some parts of Susse...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Celebrate New Year at home in these states | Night curfews here | Oneindia News

Celebrate New Year at home in these states | Night curfews here | Oneindia News 01:42

 Karnataka is the latest state to join in imposing night curfews ahead of Christmas and New Year in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Karnataka has imposed night curfew starting Wednesday 23 December from 10 pm to 6 am until January 2nd. These are the other states who have also enforced...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Millions Traveling For Christmas Despite Warnings From Officials To Stay Home [Video]

Millions Traveling For Christmas Despite Warnings From Officials To Stay Home

Here in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio is stepping up quarantine enforcement on travelers - particularly those coming here from the United Kingdom. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:58Published
CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Babies born in 2020 - I [Video]

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Babies born in 2020 - I

Could there be a better way to welcome the new year that with a tiny new tot in Hollywood? This lot couldn’t agree more.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders [Video]

Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders

Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders. Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for his careless behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. . The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Best Tech Gifts 2020: Something For Everyone This Christmas!

 It’s the holiday season, and we’re all bidding farewell to 2020 with a safe Christmas and New year. Since 2020 had us all go online for everything, let’s...
Fossbytes