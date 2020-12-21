Post-Brexit trade talks resume as ‘significant differences’ remain
Monday, 21 December 2020 (
33 minutes ago) Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal look set to continue into next week after another weekend of tense negotiations failed to achieve a breakthrough.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement'
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the next few dayswould be “decisive” in the post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. She told MEPsthat “as things stand I cannot tell you..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 5 days ago
Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK is "broadening its horizons" as it nears the end of the Brexit transition period, and gains the ability to strike trade deals.
Mr Raab held talks with..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:58 Published 5 days ago
Brexit: Trade talks 'remain difficult'
The UK and EU's chief negotiators have continued talks on a post-Brexit trade deal in the hope of breaking months of deadlock.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:34 Published 6 days ago
Related news from verified sources