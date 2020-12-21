Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Post-Brexit trade talks resume as ‘significant differences’ remain

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal look set to continue into next week after another weekend of tense negotiations failed to achieve a breakthrough.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns

Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns 01:43

 EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours”left to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as the two sides stand atthe “moment of truth”. As talks resumed on Friday, Mr Barnier said there is achance of getting a deal in time for the end of the transition...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement' [Video]

Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement'

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the next few dayswould be “decisive” in the post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. She told MEPsthat “as things stand I cannot tell you..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks [Video]

Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK is "broadening its horizons" as it nears the end of the Brexit transition period, and gains the ability to strike trade deals. Mr Raab held talks with..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:58Published
Brexit: Trade talks 'remain difficult' [Video]

Brexit: Trade talks 'remain difficult'

The UK and EU's chief negotiators have continued talks on a post-Brexit trade deal in the hope of breaking months of deadlock.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Post-Brexit trade deal talks continue despite ‘big differences’ remaining

 Post-Brexit trade deal talks between the UK and European Union will continue in Brussels after the two sides warned that major obstacles remain despite progress...
Belfast Telegraph

Post-Brexit talks drag on into another week as ‘significant differences’ remain

 Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal look set to continue into next week after another weekend of tense negotiations failed to achieve a breakthrough.
Belfast Telegraph

Substantial progress made in Brexit talks but big differences remain – EC chief

 The UK and European Union have made “substantial progress” in reaching a post-Brexit trade deal – but “big differences remain”, Brussels’ top...
Belfast Telegraph