Clubs must think long-term, says Man Utd's Solskjaer after Bilic sacking Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says teams "sometimes don't have the patience" after Slaven Bilic is sacked by West Brom.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to cut out the slow starts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaned Manchester United’s inability to do things theeasy way after beating bottom-placed Sheffield United to secure a sixthstraight Premier League comeback win on the road...

'It was fantastic from the first minute' Ole Gunnar Solskjær reflects on impressive victory against Leeds, where Scott McTominay shone.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises ‘physical monster’ Scott McTominay after Leeds win Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted by the way Manchester United hit rivals Leeds for six after “physical monster” Scott McTominay got the ball rolling with a...

Belfast Telegraph 9 hours ago





Leeds ambushed by ruthless Man Utd as shell-shocked Bielsa refused to adapt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United humiliated Leeds on their Premier League return to Old Trafford as Scott McTominay scored twice in the opening three...

Daily Star 10 hours ago