Sam Allardyce: How big is the task facing the new West Brom manager?

Sam Allardyce's reign as West Bromwich Albion manager gets off to a miserable start as Aston Villa outclass the 10-man Baggies.

New West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says he is eager to get started at The Hawthorns after replacing Slaven Bilic.

When Liverpool lost 7-2 to Aston Villa in October, their title credentials were questioned - but few doubts remained after they scored seven themselves at..

Mayors react to Tier 3 rules in Bristol and Birmingham Mayors responsible for two of England's biggest cities respond to news thattheir areas will be under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions from December 2.Marvin Rees is the mayor of Bristol, while Andy Street is West Midlands mayor.

Herefordshire vineyard produces first 'British Beaujolais' A vineyard in the West Midlands has created the first 'British Beaujolais', asthe UK wine industry continues to grow. Sixteen Ridges Vineyard, near Ledburyin Herefordshire, will start selling their English Nouveau later this month.Interview with Simon Day, production director at Sixteen Ridges Vineyard.

'Upset' Allardyce: I won't accept another red



Sam Allardyce says he will not accept another sending off after the 10 men of West Brom were beaten 3-0 by rivals Aston Villa in his first game in charge. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:45 Published 16 hours ago

Big Sam: I have never been so refreshed



Sam Allardyce says he is 'hungrier and more determined than ever', having been out of football for two and half years before taking his new job at West Brom. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:55 Published 4 days ago