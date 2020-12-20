Sam Allardyce: How big is the task facing the new West Brom manager?
West Brom were thumped 3-0 at home by West Midlands rivals Aston Villa in Sam Allardyce's first game in charge, so how big is the task facing him at The Hawthorns?
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sam Allardyce English footballer and manager
Aston Villa ensure miserable start for Allardyce at West BromSam Allardyce's reign as West Bromwich Albion manager gets off to a miserable start as Aston Villa outclass the 10-man Baggies.
BBC News
West Brom: Sam Allardyce 'hungrier than ever' after taking over from Slaven BilicNew West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says he is eager to get started at The Hawthorns after replacing Slaven Bilic.
BBC News
West Bromwich Albion F.C. Association football club in England
Aston Villa F.C. Association football club in England
Seven goals again - but this time Christmas leaders Liverpool show title intentWhen Liverpool lost 7-2 to Aston Villa in October, their title credentials were questioned - but few doubts remained after they scored seven themselves at..
BBC News
Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley: Four home games without a win for VillaAston Villa are frustrated by Burnley in entertaining goalless stalemate at Villa Park.
BBC News
West Midlands (county) County of England
Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa: Anwar El Ghazi penalty wins West Midlands derbySubstitute Anwar El Ghazi converts a stoppage-time penalty as Aston Villa snatch victory in their West Midlands derby at Wolves.
BBC News
Mayors react to Tier 3 rules in Bristol and Birmingham
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
Herefordshire vineyard produces first 'British Beaujolais'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources