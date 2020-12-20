Global  
 

Sam Allardyce: How big is the task facing the new West Brom manager?

BBC News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
West Brom were thumped 3-0 at home by West Midlands rivals Aston Villa in Sam Allardyce's first game in charge, so how big is the task facing him at The Hawthorns?
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sam Allardyce unveiled as West Brom coach

Sam Allardyce unveiled as West Brom coach 00:58

 New West Brom manager Sam Allardyce talks to the media after being named assuccessor to the sacked Slaven Bilic.

Aston Villa ensure miserable start for Allardyce at West Brom

 Sam Allardyce's reign as West Bromwich Albion manager gets off to a miserable start as Aston Villa outclass the 10-man Baggies.
BBC News

West Brom: Sam Allardyce 'hungrier than ever' after taking over from Slaven Bilic

 New West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says he is eager to get started at The Hawthorns after replacing Slaven Bilic.
BBC News

