Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp win Team and Coach of the Year at Sports Personality of the Year 2020
Jurgen Klopp is named Coach of the Year and Liverpool Team of the Year at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year show.
Klopp flattered to win FIFA's manager of the year award
Klopp puzzled by latest block on allowing five subs in EPLLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unimpressed by the decision to allow Premier League teams to have nine players on the bench instead of seven and says it is not..
Jurgen Klopp criticises Premier League clubs for voting against five substitutesLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is critical of Premier League clubs for voting against the use of five substitutes for a third time.
Seven goals again - but this time Christmas leaders Liverpool show title intentWhen Liverpool lost 7-2 to Aston Villa in October, their title credentials were questioned - but few doubts remained after they scored seven themselves at..
Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Sports Personality of the Year 2020: Lewis Hamilton crowned winnerFormula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is voted Sports Personality of the Year 2020.
F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year
