Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp win Team and Coach of the Year at Sports Personality of the Year 2020

BBC News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp is named Coach of the Year and Liverpool Team of the Year at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year show.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conference

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conference 01:12

 Press conference with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his side's 2-1victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Klopp flattered to win FIFA's manager of the year award [Video]

Klopp flattered to win FIFA's manager of the year award

RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH LIVERPOOL MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP / FILE FOOTAGE OF LIVERPOOL TRAINING LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 8, 2020) (UEFA - NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:37Published

Klopp puzzled by latest block on allowing five subs in EPL

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unimpressed by the decision to allow Premier League teams to have nine players on the bench instead of seven and says it is not..
WorldNews

Jurgen Klopp criticises Premier League clubs for voting against five substitutes

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is critical of Premier League clubs for voting against the use of five substitutes for a third time.
BBC News

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Seven goals again - but this time Christmas leaders Liverpool show title intent

 When Liverpool lost 7-2 to Aston Villa in October, their title credentials were questioned - but few doubts remained after they scored seven themselves at..
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Liverpool [Video]

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday to take on Crystal Palace in theday's early Premier League kickoff. Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

BBC Sports Personality of the Year BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Sports Personality of the Year 2020: Lewis Hamilton crowned winner

 Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is voted Sports Personality of the Year 2020.
BBC News
F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year [Video]

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Lewis Hamilton has crowned another hugely successful year with victory in theBBC’s Sports Personality of the Year poll. The 35-year-old claimed his seventhFormula One title this year to equal Michael Schumacher’s record, and overcameJordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle to win the broadcaster’s prestigious prizeafter a public vote.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

