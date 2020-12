You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dolly Parton On Miranda Lambert’s Troubled Life: ‘I Feel Everything She Writes’: Watch REELZ Doc



It seems to be rainbows and butterflies with new husband Brendan McLoughlin, but once upon a time, the love life of country superstar Miranda Lambert was crumbling for all to see. It's no surprise her.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:07 Published 3 days ago