Strictly Come Dancing urged to invite Nicola Adams back next year after boxer returns for powerful finale dance

PinkNews Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Strictly Come Dancing fans are urging the contest to bring lesbian boxer Nicola Adams back next year after she performed a powerful dance routine in the finale. LGBT+ viewers were overjoyed when Strictly Come Dancing announced that Adams would feature as one half of the show’s first ever same-sex pairing earlier this...
You Might Like


