Migrants in EU border areas to see social media ads warning against voyage to UK

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Migrants hoping to enter the UK will be shown “hard-hitting” geo-targeted adverts via social media in a bid to deter people from making dangerous attempts via the English Channel.
