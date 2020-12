You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 4-year-old cancer survivor virtually meets the car club that is helping her



The North Face Rally is a car club in the Toronto area that is well known for their beautiful supercars, but they are even more well known for their big hearts. They have been applauded for years for.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 02:39 Published 5 days ago Donations of more than £30k have made to a local Salvation Army branch after Christmas presents were destroyed by fire.



A local Salvation Army branch has been flooded with nearly £30k worth of donations after Christmas presents were destroyed by a fire.More than 100 toys and 80 hampers were destroyed when a chip shop.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:58 Published 2 weeks ago