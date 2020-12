Watch Live: Boris Johnson Holds Press Conference Amid Spike In Covid Cases



PM to holds Downing Street briefing with top scientists amid spike in Covid cases and fears over new variant's "rapid spread". Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Published 2 days ago

PM challenged on Christmas travel plans



Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asked whether it is sensible move to allowfamilies to see each other over Christmas, with most of the country understringent coronavirus restrictions. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published on November 26, 2020