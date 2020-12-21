Global  
 

Government seeks to reduce need for MPs to travel to Commons amid Tier 4 rules

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The Government will seek to extend remote participation in Commons proceedings as a result of the Tier 4 restrictions in London, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.
