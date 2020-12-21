Global  
 

Trans journalists Freddy McConnell and Shon Faye expertly dissect ‘what’s so intrinsically British about transphobia’

PinkNews Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Trans journalists Freddy McConnell and Shon Faye discussed the prevalence of transphobia in the UK with Owen Jones. Freddy McConnell, a dad whose pregnancy was documented in the film Seahorse, and the writer and journalist Shon Faye revealed why they think transphobia is so rampant on the British left in an interview...
