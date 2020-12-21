Global  
 

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri contacted by PFA over unpaid wages

BBC Local News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- The PFA contacts Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri for clarity over when players will get November's outstanding wages.
