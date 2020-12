You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK?



Boris Johnson ordered England to stay at home in a second national lockdown,Scotland is in tiers, Wales is out of a firebreak and Northern Ireland isimposing new restrictions. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 04:40 Published on November 21, 2020 Gareth Bale admits to concerns about catching coronavirus while on Wales duty



Press conference with Gareth Bale ahead of the Nations League gameGareth Balehas expressed concerns over catching Covid-19 after playing for Wales againstRepublic of Ireland opponents who subsequently.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published on November 17, 2020

Related news from verified sources Wales seeking ‘urgent talks’ over Irish travel ban The Welsh Government has requested “urgent” talks with the UK Government after ferry passengers in Wales were banned from entering the Republic of Ireland.

Belfast Telegraph 5 hours ago



Covid: Woman 'gutted' as Ireland bans ferry travel from Wales Bukola Sokunbi-Walton was travelling home via Holyhead to spend Christmas with her children.

BBC News 8 hours ago