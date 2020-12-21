Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More than 500,000 people have received Covid jab, PM says amid Channel woes

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
More than half-a-million people in the UK have been vaccinated against Covid-19, Boris Johnson said, as he moved to soothe concerns the country risked being effectively cut off from parts of Europe and beyond following the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prime Minister: More than 500,000 people have received Covid jab [Video]

Prime Minister: More than 500,000 people have received Covid jab

More than half-a-million people in the UK have been vaccinated againstCovid-19, Boris Johnson said, as he moved to soothe concerns the countryrisked being effectively cut off from parts of Europe and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
LGBTQ+ community hit hard due to COVID-19 [Video]

LGBTQ+ community hit hard due to COVID-19

We've all felt the impact of COVID-19 - but one community hit especially hard is the LGBTQ+ community. 13 Action News Reporter Austin Carter explains why and has more on the effort to provide..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:45Published
UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs [Video]

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published