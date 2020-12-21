More areas could go into Tier 4 as COVID variant spreads, chief science adviser suggests
Monday, 21 December 2020 () More areas in England could be placed into Tier 4 restrictions - equivalent to a lockdown - as the variant COVID strain spreads across the country, the government's chief scientific adviser has suggested.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London, south-eastern and eastern England as theregion was put into a new two-week lockdown from Sunday. Under the new...
