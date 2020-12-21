Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Which countries have hit Britain with travel bans over new virus strain?

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere amid concerns about new strains of coronavirus, as their governments analyse test results and try to find ways to protect their populations and hospital systems.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Countries Ban Travel From U.K. Due To New Coronavirus Strain

Countries Ban Travel From U.K. Due To New Coronavirus Strain 00:59

 Passengers were stranded at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday morning as new restrictions went into effect.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Europe on High Alert After U.K. Identifies More Contagious Strain of COVID-19 [Video]

Europe on High Alert After U.K. Identifies More Contagious Strain of COVID-19

Europe on High Alert After U.K. Identifies More Contagious Strain of COVID-19. On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter Tier 4 COVID-19 restrictions in the U.K. . According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
New COVID-19 strain detected in U.K., doctor says don't panic [Video]

New COVID-19 strain detected in U.K., doctor says don't panic

A new strain of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and it's leading to new lockdowns and new travel bans.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:59Published
Dozens of countries shut down their borders to travel as coronavirus cases surge [Video]

Dozens of countries shut down their borders to travel as coronavirus cases surge

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson authorized an emergency meeting as more countries ban travel to and from Great Britain. CNN’s Nic Robertson explains how these new travel restrictions will affect..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Cut off: Britain hit with travel bans over new virus strain

 LONDON (AP) — Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people were stranded at airports Monday as countries around the world imposed...
SeattlePI.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK cut off by travel bans over new virus strain

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK cut off by travel bans over new virus strain Trucks waiting to get out of Britain are backing up for miles and people are stranded at airports as many countries impose stringent travel restrictions over...
New Zealand Herald

EU countries to ban UK flights after spread of new virus strain

 Italy, Netherlands and Belgium restrict travel, while other nations consider similar steps
FT.com