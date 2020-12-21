Which countries have hit Britain with travel bans over new virus strain?
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere amid concerns about new strains of coronavirus, as their governments analyse test results and try to find ways to protect their populations and hospital systems.
More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere amid concerns about new strains of coronavirus, as their governments analyse test results and try to find ways to protect their populations and hospital systems.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources