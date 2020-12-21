Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PDC World Championship: Gerwyn Price beats fellow Welshman Jamie Lewis to reach third round

BBC News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Gerwyn Price battles through to the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship with a 3-2 victory over fellow Welshman Jamie Lewis.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood [Video]

Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood

Lewis Hamilton is reported to be on this year’s Queen's New Year Honours listto receive a knighthood, according to The Sun newspaper. The F1 star won arecord-equalling seventh world championship last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published
Friends attempt to break world record of riding the UK’s fastest rollercoaster 100x in one day [Video]

Friends attempt to break world record of riding the UK’s fastest rollercoaster 100x in one day

This amazing video shows a pair of friends attempting to break the world record for riding the UK's fastest rollercoaster -- 100 times in one day.Rhys Simmons, 24, and Jamie Kamaz, 24, had one goal, to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:46Published
What next for Lewis Hamilton? [Video]

What next for Lewis Hamilton?

Lewis Hamilton is bidding to make history at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prixby winning a record-equalling seventh world championship. The British driver,who is 85 points clear of Mercedes team-mate..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published