Stormont advises against non essential travel between NI and both GB and RoI
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Stormont ministers are to issue guidance advising against non-essential travel between Northern Ireland and both Great Britain and the Irish Republic after a bid for an outright ban on GB travel was voted down.
