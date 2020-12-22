Spoil the Covidiots' fun and have a very merry Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot less like Christmas, but the cards are sent and the presents are wrapped and the tree is up. I've seen It's A Wonderful Life again and made my annual trip to the Shankill for the locally smoked salmon, but the routines have changed, of course.
