Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spoil the Covidiots' fun and have a very merry Christmas

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Spoil the Covidiots' fun and have a very merry ChristmasIt's beginning to look a lot less like Christmas, but the cards are sent and the presents are wrapped and the tree is up. I've seen It's A Wonderful Life again and made my annual trip to the Shankill for the locally smoked salmon, but the routines have changed, of course.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: These skunks love the holiday season as they unwrap gifts under the Christmas tree

These skunks love the holiday season as they unwrap gifts under the Christmas tree 00:53

 These skunks love the holiday season as they unwrap their presents under the Christmas tree in their home in Malaga, Spain.Their owner Yulia told Newsflare: "Our guys were born on August 1, 2016.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Juggling a Christmas Carol [Video]

Juggling a Christmas Carol

Occurred on December 18, 2020 / Orlando, Florida, USAInfo from Licensor: "Some fun during our Christmas pajama party."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:38Published
5 of the Most Festive Flowering Houseplants for Holiday Decorating [Video]

5 of the Most Festive Flowering Houseplants for Holiday Decorating

Easy to grow and fun to give, these colorful favorites make the season merry and bright.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:56Published