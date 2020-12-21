|
|
Germany expands UK travel ban in bid to stave off New Covid
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The ban on flights has been followed by a ban on rail, bus and ship passengers
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Ports shut as UK cut off from Europe
The United Kingdom was shut off from the rest of Europe on Monday (December 21) after allies cut transport ties over fears of a new coronavirus strain, sowing chaos for families, truckers and..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
|
EU Countries Block Travel From UK Due To New Covid Strain
So far France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Bulgaria, Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands have closed borders to Britain amid fears about a new strain of the coronavirus.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:05Published
Related news from verified sources
|