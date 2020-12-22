Global  
 

450,000 people join Christmas Eve bell-ringing campaign

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
450,000 people join Christmas Eve bell-ringing campaignMary Beggs-Reid from Harrogate, north Yorkshire, has organised a bell-ringing on Christmas Eve to spread festive cheer, which she claims has reached "millions".
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: On Christmas Eve, one Cape Town resident cooks up a storm for poverty-stricken locals affected by gang violence

On Christmas Eve, one Cape Town resident cooks up a storm for poverty-stricken locals affected by gang violence 02:33

 A good Samaritan in Cape Town's notorious Cape Flats has started a foundation that feeds dozens of locals whose lives have been ravaged by local gang violence and poverty.

