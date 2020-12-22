Global  
 

William, Kate and family inadvertently breach Rule of Six on Sandringham walk

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children have been pictured at an outdoor event with the Earl of Wessex and his family, inadvertently breaching of the Rule of Six.
