Lockdown demand sees puppy prices soar, says charity
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () A high demand for dogs during lockdown has driven puppy prices up by more than four or five times their usual value, leading to fears of a surge in the illegal puppy trade, a pets charity has warned.
