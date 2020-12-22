Lockdown demand sees puppy prices soar, says charity

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A bow-tie wearing duck that has raised thousands for charity with its fun-filled antics is still turning heads in semi-retiremen



A bow-tie wearing duck that raised thousands for charity with its fun-filled antics is still turning heads in semi-retirement - and has struck up an adorable bond with a puppy.Star, an Indian Runner.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:12 Published on November 27, 2020