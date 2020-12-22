Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown demand sees puppy prices soar, says charity

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
A high demand for dogs during lockdown has driven puppy prices up by more than four or five times their usual value, leading to fears of a surge in the illegal puppy trade, a pets charity has warned.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lockdown demand sees puppy prices soar

Lockdown demand sees puppy prices soar 01:58

 A high demand for dogs during lockdown has driven puppy prices up by more thanfour or five times their usual value, leading to fears of a surge in theillegal puppy trade, a pets charity has warned. Illegal breeders have beencashing in on the demand for pandemic puppies, with dog farmers stepping in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A bow-tie wearing duck that has raised thousands for charity with its fun-filled antics is still turning heads in semi-retiremen [Video]

A bow-tie wearing duck that has raised thousands for charity with its fun-filled antics is still turning heads in semi-retiremen

A bow-tie wearing duck that raised thousands for charity with its fun-filled antics is still turning heads in semi-retirement - and has struck up an adorable bond with a puppy.Star, an Indian Runner..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:12Published