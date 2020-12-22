Global  
 

Essex lorry deaths: Deleting tweet that almost collapsed trial 'right thing to do', says Priti Patel

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Essex lorry deaths: Deleting tweet that almost collapsed trial 'right thing to do', says Priti PatelHome Secretary Priti Patel said deleting a tweet she made during the Essex lorry deaths trial, which could have endangered the proceedings, it was claimed, was "the right thing to do".
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
You Might Like


Essex lorry death trail: Patel's tweet almost brought down case

Essex lorry death trail: Patel's tweet almost brought down case The Home Secretary caused a legal storm with an "ill-advised" tweet about the deaths of 39 migrants while the people-smuggling trial was going on.
Belfast Telegraph