You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference



Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea players not to get carried away byclimbing to third in the Premier League and stretching their unbeaten streakto 11 games. Chelsea thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 at.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on November 7, 2020 Lampard: I hope we made Abramovich happy



Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard hopes Roman Abramovich was happy with his side's performance after watching their 4-0 Champions League away win against Krasnodar in Russia. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:29 Published on October 29, 2020 Frank Lampard to discuss Chelsea’s penalty options after Jorginho miss



Frank Lampard will talk to his players before deciding whether Jorginhocontinues as Chelsea’s penalty taker. Jorginho missed his second spot-kick ofthe season as the Blues thumped Krasnodar 4-0 in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on October 28, 2020