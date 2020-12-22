Global  
 

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 488

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 488There have been a further 2,761 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 128,089.
News video: Coronavirus: Italy logs highest death toll in Europe, UK extends strictest measures

Coronavirus: Italy logs highest death toll in Europe, UK extends strictest measures 02:09

 Italy has recorded Europe's highest death toll at 70,000, the UK has put more areas under its strictest measures and the EU is looking to roll out vaccinations. Here are the latest developments on the pandemic from across the continent.

