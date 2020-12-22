UK coronavirus death toll rises by 488

COVID Becomes 3rd Leading Cause Of Death In Santa Clara County; ‘Do Not Gather’ Officials Beg
COVID has taken a terrible toll in Santa Clara County, growing into the third leading cause of death this year in Silicon Valley, health officials announced Wednesday, warning of a surge on top of a..
2020 Becomes Deadliest Year in US History, CDC Finds
2020 Becomes Deadliest Year
in US History, CDC Finds.
Though final mortality numbers won't
be available for a few months, .
current figures suggest America will see
over 3.2 million deaths this..
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 68,307
The Government said a further 691 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 68,307. It saidthat there had been a further 36,804..