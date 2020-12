East Kilbride man jailed after stabbing partner over £50k gambling row Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Anthony Taylor attacked Jacqueline Reoch hours after the couple had celebrated him hitting the jackpot with a mere £10 wager. Anthony Taylor attacked Jacqueline Reoch hours after the couple had celebrated him hitting the jackpot with a mere £10 wager. 👓 View full article

