Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-free continent has just had its first reported cases

Wales Online Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Covid-free continent has just had its first reported casesSome 36 people stationed at Chile's General Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme research base have tested positive for coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Antarctica Has Reported Its First Cases of COVID-19

Antarctica Has Reported Its First Cases of COVID-19 01:06

 Antarctica Has Reported Its First Cases of COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has finally reached Antarctica. It was previously the only continent to remain unscathed by the COVID-19 pandemic. 36 people at a Chilean research base in Antarctica tested positive for the virus. . In their statement,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby [Video]

London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby

England's hospitals are struggling to cope with the increase in Covid-19 cases as they take in more patients with the virus than they did in the first-wave earlier this year. Despite the extra..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:59Published
UK flights suspension may be extended amid UK Covid-19 strain scare in India| Oneindia News [Video]

UK flights suspension may be extended amid UK Covid-19 strain scare in India| Oneindia News

Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a press conference on Tuesday that the temporary suspension of flights to/from the UK may be extended marginally beyond December 31 . The Government of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
Rajinikanth not to take a political plunge, cites health reasons|Oneindia News [Video]

Rajinikanth not to take a political plunge, cites health reasons|Oneindia News

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who was set to make an important announcement regarding the launch of his political party on December 31, has made a U-turn. Six cases of a mutant strain of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Virus on every continent as first cases reported in Antarctica

Covid 19 coronavirus: Virus on every continent as first cases reported in Antarctica An Antarctic research station has reported cases of Covid-19, meaning the virus has now reached every continent on the planet.On Monday, the Chilean research...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Sky News

With reports of first cases in Antarctica, COVID-19 has now infected every continent

 Leaders have feared an outbreak could be devastating in the remote region where people are forced to shelter in close quarters from the cold.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

South Africa passes one million infections as cases surge

 (MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) uth Africa has become the first country on the continent to register more than one million Covid-19 cases. It ...
MENAFN.com