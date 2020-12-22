Covid-free continent has just had its first reported cases

Antarctica Has Reported
Its First Cases of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 pandemic has finally reached Antarctica.
It was previously the only continent to remain
unscathed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
36 people at a Chilean research base in
Antarctica tested positive for the virus. .
In their statement,...
An Antarctic research station has reported cases of Covid-19, meaning the virus has now reached every continent on the planet.On Monday, the Chilean research... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Sky News