Dolan battles to victory over Foulkes to set up third round clash with Price at World Darts Championship Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Brendan Dolan is through to the third round of the World Darts Championship after a 3-1 win over Edward Foulkes at Alexandra Palace. Brendan Dolan is through to the third round of the World Darts Championship after a 3-1 win over Edward Foulkes at Alexandra Palace. 👓 View full article

