Brighton IRA bomb survivor dies aged 86 Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A survivor of the terrorist bombing of the Grand hotel in Brighton has died at the age of 86. Lady Margaret Tebbit was left paralysed by the blast after the Irish Republican Army (IRA) targeted the Conservative conference in a plot to kill the Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Lady Tebbit, a former ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

