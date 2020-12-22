UK-EU talks on post-Brexit trade deal ‘at a crucial moment’ – Barnier

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks



Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20 Published 28 minutes ago

Barnier: Only hours left for a Brexit deal



The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that there are just a few hours left to agree a Brexit deal. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:32 Published 4 days ago