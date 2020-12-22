Global  
 

UK-EU talks on post-Brexit trade deal ‘at a crucial moment’ – Barnier

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Negotiators are making a “final push” to reach a post-Brexit trade deal, the European Union’s Michel Barnier said.
 EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday that theBrexit talks were 'in a crucial moment' and that both sides were giving it a'final push'

