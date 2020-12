You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Texas Urging Fast COVID-19 Vaccinations Of Frontline Healthcare Workers And Moving To Next Phase Quickly



Once there are no more frontline healthcare workers to vaccinate, Texas DSHS is telling hospitals and clinics to begin Phase 1B of the vaccine plan. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:34 Published 4 days ago North Texas Begins Receiving Shipments Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine



Shipments of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine started arriving quickly in North Texas on Wednesday, and this time pharmacies, fire departments and clinics are getting the doses. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:55 Published 5 days ago The Department of Veterans Affairs Announces COVID Vaccine Plans



Clinics in White City will get the vaccine this week. Credit: KDRV Published 6 days ago