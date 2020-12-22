Global  
 

William and Kate criticised for breach of Rule of Six during Sandringham walk

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been criticised for failing to “make sure they are beyond reproach” after they were pictured breaching the Rule of Six with other royals.
