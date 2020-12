Fury as Brum hospital bosses given vaccine ahead of doctors and nurses Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The Covid vaccine was given to managers at four Birmingham hospitals after patients booked in for it didn't turn up and bosses 'didn't want to waste it'. The Covid vaccine was given to managers at four Birmingham hospitals after patients booked in for it didn't turn up and bosses 'didn't want to waste it'. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like