'We are angry and hungry', says lorry driver waiting for virus test in Kent



Polish lorry driver Greg Baranski, 39, describes the atmosphere and conditionsat Manston Airport as testing begins. More than 5,000 HGVs are being held inthe county, with drivers being tested for.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 12 hours ago

A Minute Of Kindness: The Sikh Community Group Feeding Stranded Lorry Drivers



As news channels showed freight drivers caught at the port of Dover following France’s decision to close its borders to try and contain a new mutant strain of coronavirus, Britain’s Khalsa Aid, a.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 14 hours ago