Brentford 1-0 Newcastle: Josh Dasilva sends Bees into Carabao Cup semi-finals

BBC News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Championship side Brentford beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup to reach a major semi-final for the first time in their 131-year history.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Man of the match: Josh Dasilva

Man of the match: Josh Dasilva 01:24

 Josh Dasilva speaks to Sky Sports following Brentford's 1-0 win over Newcastle, which takes them through to the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Brentford F.C. Brentford F.C. Association football club in England


Newcastle upon Tyne Newcastle upon Tyne City and metropolitan borough in England

Newcastle v Leicester: Premiership game called off after Tigers hit by Covid outbreak

 Leicester's Boxing Day trip to Newcastle is called off after members of Tigers' squad returned positive Covid tests.
BBC News

Leeds 5-2 Newcastle: Late goals see off Magpies at Elland Road

 A dominant Leeds score three late goals against Newcastle as they secure only their second league win in seven games.
BBC News
Wallabies skipper Hooper seeking step toward silverware on Newcastle return [Video]

Wallabies skipper Hooper seeking step toward silverware on Newcastle return

Hooper seeking silverware as Wallabies prepare to take on Argentina

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:06Published

Josh Dasilva


EFL Cup EFL Cup Knockout competition in English association football

'We're desperate to get our hands on a trophy' - Man Utd boss Solskjaer before Everton EFL Cup tie

 Manchester United are "desperate to get our hands on a trophy", says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before their EFL Cup quarter-final at Everton.
BBC News
Authorities should invesigate Stoke's 'pigsty' changing room - Mourinho [Video]

Authorities should invesigate Stoke's 'pigsty' changing room - Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho believes Stoke City's away changing room should be looked into by the soccer and safety authorities having seen a video of the facilities ahead of their League Cup quarter-final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:19Published

Carabao Cup: Wembley final moved from February to April so more fans can attend

 This season’s Carabao Cup final is rescheduled and will now take place in April in the hope that more fans will be able to attend.
BBC News

