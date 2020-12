Pointless star Richard Osman is leaving his 'real job' after 20 years Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The 50-year-old TV host shocked Pointless fans when he took to social media to reveal that he will be quitting his role after two decades. The 50-year-old TV host shocked Pointless fans when he took to social media to reveal that he will be quitting his role after two decades. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Pointless presenter Richard Osman leaving his β€˜real job’ after 20 years Pointless presenter Richard Osman has announced he is leaving TV production company Endemol after 20 years.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago