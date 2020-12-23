Covid-19 tests for lorry drivers will lead to border delays, hauliers group says
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Imposing a coronavirus testing regime on lorry drivers crossing the English Channel “still means we will have delays at the border” and that UK supply chains will be hit, according to the Road Haulage Association (RHA).
Lorry drivers have spent a second night sleeping in their vehicles waiting for the UK-France border to reopen.
France implemented a travel and freight ban for 48 hours on Sunday, leaving at least hundreds of lorries stranded near the Port of Dover.
An angry lorry driver repeatedly drove in circles round a roundabout sounding his horn in frustration at the shutting of the Channel crossing and trying to force his way through.