Covid-19 tests for lorry drivers will lead to border delays, hauliers group says

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Imposing a coronavirus testing regime on lorry drivers crossing the English Channel “still means we will have delays at the border” and that UK supply chains will be hit, according to the Road Haulage Association (RHA).
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Hundreds of lorry drivers stranded as border remains closed

Hundreds of lorry drivers stranded as border remains closed 00:53

 Lorry drivers have spent a second night sleeping in their vehicles waiting for the UK-France border to reopen. France implemented a travel and freight ban for 48 hours on Sunday, leaving at least hundreds of lorries stranded near the Port of Dover. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at...

