More areas could face Tier 4 measures as mass testing aims to ease port chaos

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
More areas of England could be put into Tier 4 from Boxing Day while a mass testing programme was due to get under way to alleviate congestion at the border between France and the UK.
 A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means, as millions more in the South East prepareto enter Tier 4 restrictions on Boxing Day.

