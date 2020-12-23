Global  
 

President Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has suggested he may not sign the bipartisan 900 billion dollar (£670 billion) pandemic relief package that was passed by Congress unless more money is delivered to individual Americans.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Expected To Sign COVID Relief Bill, President-Elect Biden Says More Funding Needed

President Trump Expected To Sign COVID Relief Bill, President-Elect Biden Says More Funding Needed 01:49

 President Donald Trump is expected to sign the $900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress late Monday night, but President-elect Joe Biden says more funding is needed and darker days are ahead; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

