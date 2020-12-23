President Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () US President Donald Trump has suggested he may not sign the bipartisan 900 billion dollar (£670 billion) pandemic relief package that was passed by Congress unless more money is delivered to individual Americans.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the $900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress late Monday night, but President-elect Joe Biden says more funding is needed and darker days are ahead; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.