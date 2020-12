You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'We're Very Hopeful About Next Year': Dallas Family To Start Rebuilding More Than 1 Year After Tornado



On Christmas Day last year, the Singers' house near Preston and Royal in Dallas had just been declared a total loss. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:06 Published 2 hours ago Christmas Celebrations Bring Hope For Brighter Days Ahead



Every year, the hymns and readings at Christmas mass remind worshippers that better days are coming. There's perhaps no better year to remember that than 2020. CBS2's Christina Fan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:58 Published 3 hours ago Worcester Police Searching For Missing 5-Year-Old Boy



Worcester police are looking for 5-year-old Ibrahimo Jaques, last seen early on Christmas. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:12 Published 8 hours ago