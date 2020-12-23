Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two men convicted in Russia probe among 15 pardoned by Donald Trump

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump has pardoned 15 people including two men convicted of lying to investigators in a probe into the president’s election campaign.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Donald Trump presents PM Modi with top US honour 'Legion of Merit' | Oneindia News

Donald Trump presents PM Modi with top US honour 'Legion of Merit' | Oneindia News 01:12

 US President Donald Trump on Monday presented the prestigious Legion of Merit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating strategic partnership of the two countries and emergence of India as a global power. India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Perez: Trump pardon list appears to be a Fox News list [Video]

Perez: Trump pardon list appears to be a Fox News list

President Donald Trump announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including two for men who pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller’s investigation, as well as ones for Republican allies who once served in..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:19Published
Biden slams Trump's response to massive cyberattack [Video]

Biden slams Trump's response to massive cyberattack

President-elect Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump and his administration for not making an official statement on the suspected Russian cyberattacks against US federal government agencies.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:51Published
President-elect Joe Biden blames President Donald Trump for cyber attack [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden blames President Donald Trump for cyber attack

President-elect Biden told reporters that the cyber attack on private and federal offices was a failure of the Trump Administration.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump pardons 15 people, including two in Russia probe

 The outgoing president has issued pardons for 15 more people, including people implicated in the Russia investigation.
Deutsche Welle