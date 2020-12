Three cops dead in horror shooting in France Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The officers - aged 21, 37 and 45 - were responding to a domestic violence call in a rural village earlier this morning when they were killed The officers - aged 21, 37 and 45 - were responding to a domestic violence call in a rural village earlier this morning when they were killed 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like