Ian Holloway: Grimsby Town manager quits amid talk of potential club takeover

BBC News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Ian Holloway quits as Grimsby Town manager amid talks of a potential takeover of the League Two club
Ian Holloway Ian Holloway


Grimsby Town F.C. Grimsby Town F.C. Association football club in Cleethorpes, England


EFL League Two EFL League Two Football league which is the fourth tier in the English football league system

Mark Wright: Crawley Town re-sign TV presenter and reality TV star on non-contract basis

 From the Broadfield Stadium to Brentwood and back again - Mark Wright re-signs for League Two side Crawley Town.
BBC News

