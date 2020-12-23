|
Ian Holloway: Grimsby Town manager quits amid talk of potential club takeover
Holloway: Do we need to beg for funding?
Grimsby Town manager Ian Holloway believes football should be governed and says clubs will go bust without financial support.
Holloway: Fives subs rule a no-brainer
Grimsby Town manager Ian Holloway says the five substitutes rule is a 'no-brainer' and should be re-introduced at all levels of English football.
