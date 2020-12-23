Trump threatens to torpedo Covid relief package with new demands
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
US president Donald Trump has threatened to torpedo US congress’ massive Covid-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and economic uncertainty, demanding changes which fellow Republicans have opposed.
