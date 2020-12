You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources People with history of allergic reactions urged not to have Covid-19 vaccine



People who have a history of significant allergic reactions should not have Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago Zimbabwe: Health experts warn of COVID-19 vaccine delays



Health experts in Zimbabwe are warning it could take six months before a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available there because of logistical and ecomomic challenges. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27 Published 2 weeks ago Is Confusion a Symptom of COVID-19? Here's What Experts Say



Brain fog might be a bigger deal than you think. Credit: Health.com Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago