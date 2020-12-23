Covid-19: Sikh charity sends food to stranded truckers

2 US-based Sikh NGOs donate toilets, tents to farmers at Tikri Border



2 US-based Sikh NGOs donated toilets to farmers at Tikri Border. They also donated geysers and tents to the farmers on December 20. The NGOs donated 200 portable toilets and geysers due to lack of basic facilities at the protest site. Speaking to ANI, SP Singh Khalsa, Hoshiarpur Coordinator, Sikh Panchayat Fremont California said, "Due to lack of basic facilities at protest sites, we have decided to donate 200 portable toilets and geysers."

