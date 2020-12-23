Global  
 

Covid: People in Tier 4 areas urged not to visit Chichester

The Argus Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
A COUNCIL has urged people from Tier 4 areas to stay away as it tries to keep its district in Tier 2.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What are the new Christmas rules?

What are the new Christmas rules? 02:40

 Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas?

