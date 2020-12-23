|
|
Covid: People in Tier 4 areas urged not to visit Chichester
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
A COUNCIL has urged people from Tier 4 areas to stay away as it tries to keep its district in Tier 2.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Covid-19 tiers map: Millions more to enter Tier 4 on Boxing Day
A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means, as millions more in the South East prepareto enter Tier 4 restrictions on Boxing Day.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:20Published
|
Matt Hancock announces further Tier 4 restrictions across England
Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined areas of the south and east of Englandentering Tier 4. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancocksaid: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day Sussex,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
|
Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Related news from verified sources
|